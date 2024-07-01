HT Auto

Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition

Vespa 946 Dragon Front Right View
1/9
Vespa 946 Dragon Left View
2/9
Vespa 946 Dragon Headlight View
3/9
Vespa 946 Dragon Model Name View
4/9
Vespa 946 Dragon Seat View
5/9
Vespa 946 Dragon Suspension View
6/9
15.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa 946 Dragon Key Specs
Engine150 cc
946 Dragon Collectors Edition Latest Updates

946 Dragon Collectors Edition Latest Updates

946 Dragon falls under Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of 946 Dragon Collectors Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.77 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Collectors

  • Fuel Capacity: 8 L
  • Length: 1965 mm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 3 valve, electronic injection
    • ...Read More

    Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition Price

    Collectors Edition
    ₹15.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    150 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,27,999
    RTO
    1,14,239
    Insurance
    34,959
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,77,197
    EMI@33,900/mo
    Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    8 L
    Length
    1965 mm
    Wheelbase
    1405 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-130/70-12
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    280
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, 3 valve, electronic injection
    Clutch
    Automatic
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Kick and Electric
    Displacement
    150 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Single arm with coil spring and single shock absorber
    Rear Suspension
    Single hydraulic shock absorber with preload adjustable on 5 positions
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    5A 12V
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition EMI
    EMI30,510 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,19,477
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,19,477
    Interest Amount
    4,11,129
    Payable Amount
    18,30,606

