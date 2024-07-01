HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vespa 946 Dragon Front Right View
View all Images

VESPA 946 Dragon

Launched in Jul 2024

₹14.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
946 Dragon Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 150.0 cc

946 Dragon: 150.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.0 kmpl

946 Dragon: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.93 ps

946 Dragon: 10.93 ps

Speed

Category Average: 105.0 kmph

946 Dragon: 90.0 kmph

About Vespa 946 Dragon

Latest Update

  • Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay ₹14.27 lakh for it?
  • Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the iconic scooters

    • Vespa 946 Dragon Price:

    Vespa 946 Dragon is priced at Rs. 14.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).     ...Read More
    Vespa 946 Dragon Alternatives

    BMW CE-04

    14.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers946 DragonvsCE-04
    Vespa 946 Dragon Variants
    Vespa 946 Dragon price starts at ₹ 14.28 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Collectors Edition₹14.28 Lakhs*
    150 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 5A 12V
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Vespa 946 Dragon Images

    9 images
    Vespa 946 Dragon Colours

    Vespa 946 Dragon is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Light gold

    Vespa 946 Dragon Specifications and Features

    Max Power10.93 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage45 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine150 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    Vespa 946 Dragon comparison with similar bikes

    Vespa 946 Dragon
    BMW CE-04
    ₹14.28 Lakhs*
    ₹14.9 Lakhs*
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    61.96 Nm
    Engine
    150 cc
    Engine
    -
    Length
    1965 mm
    Length
    2285 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Currently viewing946 Dragon vs CE-04
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Vespa Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Hujo International
    447, Azadpur Opposite Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 9873897924
    Mehar Motors (Najafgarh)
    Wz 1 Gopal Nagar Bahadurgarh Road Opposite Dtc Bus Terminal Najafgarh, Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9971261771
    Bhawani Auto
    A-3/31/1Radheypuri Ext,Main Road, Jagatpuri, Delhi 110051
    Shiva Automobiles
    C4/10 Main 100 Feet Road Nagar (Old Plot No. 17, Out Of Khasra No.85, Vill. Babarpur), Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9350025850
    BHAWANI REALTECH PVT. LTD.
    "S-3, Upper Ground Floor, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Okhla, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 8588999009
    Sanctuary Motors
    Red Light, 1/21 Near Pnb, Tilak Nagar Rd, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi 110018
    Popular Vespa Bikes

    Vespa 946 Dragon EMI

