Launched in Jul 2024
Category Average: 150.0 cc
946 Dragon: 150.0 cc
Category Average: 45.0 kmpl
946 Dragon: 45 kmpl
Category Average: 10.93 ps
946 Dragon: 10.93 ps
Category Average: 105.0 kmph
946 Dragon: 90.0 kmph
|Max Power
|10.93 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|150 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Vespa 946 Dragon
₹14.28 Lakhs*
₹14.9 Lakhs*
Torque
-
Torque
61.96 Nm
Engine
150 cc
Engine
-
Length
1965 mm
Length
2285 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
