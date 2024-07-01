HT Auto
search icon
Vespa 946 Dragon

VESPA 946 Dragon

Launch Date: 1 Jul 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.28 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Vespa 946 Dragon Key Specs
Engine150 cc
Mileage35 kmpl
Max Speed90 kmph
View all 946 Dragon specs and features

About Vespa 946 Dragon

Latest Update

  • Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay ₹14.27 lakh for it?
  • Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs

    • Vespa 946 Dragon Price: Vespa 946 Dragon is priced at Rs. 14.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Vespa 946 Dragon? The Vespa 946 Dragon is available in 1 variant - Collectors Edition. What are the Vespa 946 Dragon colour options? Vespa 946 Dragon comes in one colour options: Light Gold. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 946 Dragon? Vespa 946 Dragon comes with 150 cc engine, and features a Scooter body type. What is the mileage of Vespa 946 Dragon? Vespa 946 Dragon comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Vespa 946 Dragon Variants

    Vespa 946 Dragon price starts at ₹ 14.28 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹14.28 Lakhs*
    Engine
    150 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 5A 12V
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Vespa 946 Dragon Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Traction ControlNo
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine150 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    View all 946 Dragon specs and features

    Popular Vespa Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Vespa Bikes

      Vespa 946 Dragon News

      The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU)
      Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay 14.27 lakh for it?
      1 Jul 2024
      The Vespa Justin Bieber edition will be available in single digit numbers for India with a restricted production run globally
      Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs
      17 Aug 2023
      Vespa and Disney have partnered to bring the Primavera Mickey Mouse Edition in global markets
      Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary
      21 Jun 2023
      The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
      BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
      18 May 2023
      Vespa has announced a new version of their Primavera scooter called the Pic Nic in the UK market.&nbsp;
      New Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition scooter breaks cover
      16 Jul 2022
      View all
       Vespa 946 Dragon News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Vespa 946 Dragon FAQs

      The Vespa 946 Dragon offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scooter.
      Vespa 946 Dragon comes in a single variant which is the Collectors Edition.
      The Vespa 946 Dragon boasts a 150 cc engine.
      The Vespa 946 Dragon offers a single variant. The variant, Collectors Edition is priced at Rs. 14.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Jawa 42 FJ

      Jawa 42 FJ

      1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      2 - 2.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Daytona 660

      Triumph Daytona 660

      9.72 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Jupiter 110

      TVS Jupiter 110

      73,700 - 87,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXL 150 Price in Delhi
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXR 125 Price in Delhi
      Avon E Mate

      Avon E Mate

      39,259
      Check Latest Offers
      E Mate Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Alert Me When Launched
      View upcoming Bikes
      View all
       Popular Scooters