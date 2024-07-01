Latest Update

Vespa 946 Dragon Price: Vespa 946 Dragon is priced at Rs. 14.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Vespa 946 Dragon? The Vespa 946 Dragon is available in 1 variant - Collectors Edition. What are the Vespa 946 Dragon colour options? Vespa 946 Dragon comes in one colour options: Light Gold. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa 946 Dragon? Vespa 946 Dragon comes with 150 cc engine, and features a Scooter body type. What is the mileage of Vespa 946 Dragon? Vespa 946 Dragon comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).