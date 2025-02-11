|Engine
|149.5 cc
The 150 Vibe, is listed at ₹2.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 150 Vibe is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.
The 150 Vibe is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs or the Hero Xoom 160 priced ₹1.49 Lakhs.
The 150 Vibe has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and Roadside Assistance.