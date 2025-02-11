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150PriceMileageSpecifications
Vespa 150 Front Right View
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Vespa 150 Right View
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Vespa 150 Front Left View
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Vespa 150 Front View
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Vespa 150 Rear View
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Vespa 150 Front Tyre View
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Vespa 150 Vibe

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2.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Vespa 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all 150 specs and features

150 Vibe

150 Vibe Prices

The 150 Vibe, is listed at ₹2.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

150 Vibe Mileage

All variants of the 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

150 Vibe Colours

The 150 Vibe is available in 11 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue And White, Blue Energico, Grigio Grey, Matte Metallic Blue, Nero Black, Orange And White, Pearl White, Rosso Red, Special Edition Qala, Verde Amabile.

150 Vibe Engine and Transmission

The 150 Vibe is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

150 Vibe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs or the Hero Xoom 160 priced ₹1.49 Lakhs.

150 Vibe Specs & Features

The 150 Vibe has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and Roadside Assistance.

Vespa 150 Vibe Price

150 Vibe

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,000
RTO
15,310
Insurance
8,335
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,01,645
EMI@4,334/mo
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Close

Vespa 150 Vibe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Height
1290 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.42 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
11.66 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 Valves Fl
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
58 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side Arm Front Suspension With Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Rear Suspension With Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber With Four Position Adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Vespa 150 Vibe EMI
EMI3,901 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,81,480
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,81,480
Interest Amount
52,563
Payable Amount
2,34,043

Vespa 150 other Variants

150 Single Tone

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,885
RTO
12,340
Insurance
7,229
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,454
EMI@3,449/mo
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Close

150 Dual Tone

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,838
RTO
12,497
Insurance
7,266
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,601
EMI@3,495/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Officina 8

₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,894
RTO
13,141
Insurance
7,419
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,454
EMI@3,685/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Tech

₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,733
RTO
16,648
Insurance
8,255
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,19,636
EMI@4,721/mo
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View breakup

150 Qala

₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,733
RTO
16,648
Insurance
8,255
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,19,636
EMI@4,721/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

150 Tech 80th

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,097
RTO
17,237
Insurance
8,395
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,729
EMI@4,895/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Vespa 150 Alternatives

Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.46 - 1.5 Lakhs
150vsAerox 155
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
150vs Xoom 160
Vespa S 125

Vespa S 125

1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs
+5
150vsS 125
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.27 - 1.89 Lakhs
+3
150vs125

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