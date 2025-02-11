Launch Date: 11 Feb 2025
Category Average: 124.45 cc
125: 124.45 cc
Category Average: 50.0 kmpl
125: 55 kmpl
Category Average: 9.65 ps
125: 9.51 ps
Category Average: 81.0 kmph
125: 86.0 kmph
|Max Power
|9.51 PS
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Max Speed
|86 kmph
Vespa 125
₹1.33 Lakhs*
₹1.07 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.66 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
129.7 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
1770 mm
Length
-
Length
1770 mm
Length
-
Length
1900 mm
Length
1835 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
