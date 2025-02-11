125PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Vespa 125 Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

VESPA 125

Launch Date: 11 Feb 2025

₹1.33 - 1.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.45 cc

125: 124.45 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.0 kmpl

125: 55 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.65 ps

125: 9.51 ps

Speed

Category Average: 81.0 kmph

125: 86.0 kmph

View all 125 Specs and Features

About Vespa 125

Latest Update

  • Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
  • 2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter

    • Vespa 125 Price:

    Vespa 125 Price: Vespa 125 is priced between Rs. 1.33 - 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Vespa 125 Variants
    Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹1.33 Lakhs*
    124.45 cc
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    View More
    Tech₹1.92 Lakhs*
    124.45 cc
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: CBS
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Vespa 125 Images

    11 images
    View All 125 Images

    Vespa 125 Colours

    Vespa 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Azzuro provenza
    Blue energico - tech
    Grigio grey - tech
    Nero black
    Rosso red
    Verde amabile
    Blue & white
    Pearl white

    Vespa 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.51 PS
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage55 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.45 cc
    Max Speed86 kmph
    View all 125 specs and features

    Vespa 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Vespa 125
    TVS iQube
    Vespa VXL 125
    Ather Energy 450x
    Simple Energy One
    Maruthisan MS 3.0
    Birla XL
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.66 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    129.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    137 kg
    Kerb Weight
    239 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1900 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    2100 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Vespa Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Hujo International
    447, Azadpur Opposite Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 9873897924
    Mehar Motors (Najafgarh)
    Wz 1 Gopal Nagar Bahadurgarh Road Opposite Dtc Bus Terminal Najafgarh, Delhi 110043
    +91 - 9971261771
    Bhawani Auto
    A-3/31/1Radheypuri Ext,Main Road, Jagatpuri, Delhi 110051
    Shiva Automobiles
    C4/10 Main 100 Feet Road Nagar (Old Plot No. 17, Out Of Khasra No.85, Vill. Babarpur), Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9350025850
    BHAWANI REALTECH PVT. LTD.
    "S-3, Upper Ground Floor, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Okhla, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 8588999009
    Sanctuary Motors
    Red Light, 1/21 Near Pnb, Tilak Nagar Rd, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi 110018
    See All Vespa Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Vespa Bikes

    View all Vespa Bikes

    Vespa 125 EMI

    STD
    124.45 cc | 9.51 PS @ 7100 rpm
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*
    Tech
    124.45 cc | 9.5 PS@7100 rpm
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2373.59/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

