Vespa 125 Variants

Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 125 Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa 125's top variant is Tech. ...Read MoreRead Less