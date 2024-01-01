Saved Articles

Velev Motors VIO On Road Price in Pune

52,000*
*On-Road Price
Pune
VIO Price in Pune

Velev Motors VIO on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 52,000. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Velev Motors VIO STD₹ 52,000
Velev Motors VIO Variant Wise Price List in Pune

STD
₹ 52,000*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-70 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,000
On-Road Price in Pune
52,000
EMI@1,118/mo
Velev Motors VIO Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Pune
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Pune
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Pune
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
BattRE Electric LoEV Price in Pune
Komaki XGT KM

Komaki XGT KM

42,500
XGT KM Price in Pune
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900
O3 Price in Pune

Popular Velev Motors Bikes

    News

    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
