To explore the specifications, images and additional features of this vehicle, feel free to check this out. Top Upcoming Bikes Under 3 Lakhs Price List (2023) in India Model Name Expected Price Expected Launch Date Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ₹ 2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs 15 Sep 2023

...Read More

Read Less

In India, there is a single upcoming bike under 3 lakhs that is featured on HT Auto. The model Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has an expected price starting at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs.