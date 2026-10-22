The X47 Venom STD, is priced at ₹2.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The X47 Venom STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X47 Venom STD is available in 4 colour options: Shadow Cosmic Black, Laser Turbo Red, Laser Afterburner Yellow, Airstrike Stellar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the X47 Venom STD include the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The X47 Venom STD has Low Battery Indicator, Windscreen, Charging at Home, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Mobile Application.