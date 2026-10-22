The X47 Venom Recon Plus, is listed at ₹4.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X47 Venom offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X47 Venom Recon Plus is available in 4 colour options: Shadow Cosmic Black, Laser Turbo Red, Laser Afterburner Yellow, Airstrike Stellar White.
In the X47 Venom's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The X47 Venom Recon Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.