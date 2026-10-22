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X47 VenomPriceRangeSpecifications
Ultraviolette X47 Venom Front Right View
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Rear Left View
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Rear View
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Rear Left View
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Recon

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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X47 Venom Recon

X47 Venom Recon Prices

The X47 Venom Recon, is priced at ₹3.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X47 Venom Recon Range

The X47 Venom Recon offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X47 Venom Recon Colours

The X47 Venom Recon is available in 4 colour options: Shadow Cosmic Black, Laser Turbo Red, Laser Afterburner Yellow, Airstrike Stellar White.

X47 Venom Recon Battery & Range

X47 Venom Recon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the X47 Venom Recon include the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.

X47 Venom Recon Specs & Features

The X47 Venom Recon has Low Battery Indicator, Windscreen, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.

Ultraviolette X47 Venom Recon Price

X47 Venom Recon

₹3.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,75,000
RTO
1,070
Insurance
8,550
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,84,620
EMI@8,267/mo
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Ultraviolette X47 Venom Recon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2060 mm
Wheelbase
1385 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Height
1220 mm
Width
867 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front:- 17 Inch, Rear:- 17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:- 110/70, Rear:- 150/60
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
343 km
Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
30 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 1,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
11 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
IPSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Glide,Combat,Ballistic
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 45 MInutes
Speedometer
Digital
Windscreen
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ultraviolette X47 Venom Recon EMI
EMI7,440 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,46,158
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,46,158
Interest Amount
1,00,259
Payable Amount
4,46,417

Ultraviolette X47 Venom other Variants

X47 Venom STD

₹2.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,000
RTO
1,070
Insurance
6,765
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,72,835
EMI@5,864/mo
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Close

X47 Venom Plus

₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,15,000
RTO
1,070
Insurance
7,577
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,23,647
EMI@6,956/mo
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View breakup

X47 Venom Recon Plus

₹4.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,900
RTO
1,070
Insurance
8,954
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,09,924
EMI@8,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ultraviolette X47 Venom Alternatives

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

2.79 Lakhs
X47 VenomvsFlying Flea C6
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
X47 VenomvsF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
+4
X47 VenomvsF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs
X47 VenomvsX47 Crossover
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 Lakhs
X47 VenomvsThunderbolt
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs
X47 VenomvsBeast

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