The X47 Venom Recon, is priced at ₹3.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The X47 Venom Recon offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X47 Venom Recon is available in 4 colour options: Shadow Cosmic Black, Laser Turbo Red, Laser Afterburner Yellow, Airstrike Stellar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the X47 Venom Recon include the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The X47 Venom Recon has Low Battery Indicator, Windscreen, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.