Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Headlight View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Seat View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Suspension View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Tank View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Brand Name View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Specifications

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet starting price is Rs. 2,99,000 in India. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is available in 2 variant and
2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Specs

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes with Automatic transmission. The price of F77 SuperStreet starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet sits in the Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Specifications and Features

Recon
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
323 km
Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
100 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic Fork With A Diameter of 41 mm. Preload Adjustable
Front Suspension
Monoshock - Preload Adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hour 30 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability Control, Find My Vehical, Deep Sleep, Throttle Control - Ride-By-Wire, Network - LTE Connectivity With Integrated eSIM, GPS
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 1,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Alternatives

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Hurricane

Joy e-bike Hurricane

2.33 Lakhs
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet News

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the new colour schemes and decals which help in differentiating both motorcycles.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet first ride review: Subtle changes make big difference
6 Feb 2025
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is basically a street-oriented iteration of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offering a more upright seating posture.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes these EV siblings different?
3 Feb 2025
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike promises 323 kilometres of maximum range on a single charge and a top speed of 155 kmph.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet in mind? Here are key facts you must know before buying it
2 Feb 2025
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the same colour schemes as the standard variant.
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched at 2.99 lakh, bookings open now
31 Jan 2025
Ola Electric has launched its Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market.
Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more
1 Feb 2025
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Variants & Price List

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes in 2 variants. Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet's top variant is Recon.

STD
2.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
211 Km
Recon
3.99 Lakhs*
155 Kmph
323 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Electric Bikes

  Popular
    Ultraviolette Bikes

