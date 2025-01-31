HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

ULTRAVIOLETTE F77 SuperStreet

Launch Date: 31 Jan 2025

4.5
₹2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
F77 SuperStreet Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 110.0 kmph

F77 SuperStreet: 155.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 154.33 km

F77 SuperStreet: 267.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.83 hrs

F77 SuperStreet: 3.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 4.71 kwh

F77 SuperStreet: 10.3 kwh

View all F77 SuperStreet Specs and Features

About Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Variants
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
STD₹2.99 Lakhs*
155 kmph
211 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
Recon₹3.99 Lakhs*
155 kmph
323 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 10.3 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
4.5 out of 5

Pros

More comfortable Priced same as F77

Cons

Still a bit heavy

Back in 2022, Ultraviolette launched its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. At first, everyone was a bit sceptical but Ultraviolette proved itself by making headlines because of various reasons. It has been eight months since the brand updated its F77 electric motorcycle with Mach 2 version. It was this time only when Ultraviolette also decided that they want to introduce another electric motorcycle to the Indian market. It is called F77 SuperStreet and as the name suggests it is based on the standard F77.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What's new?

For the SuperStreet, Ultraviolette replaced the clip-on handlebar with a new single-piece unit. It now uses a new upper triple tree and risers as well. There is also a new wind deflector in the front that helps make the SuperStreet more aero-efficient than the standard F77.

READ MORE

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Images

7 images
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Colours

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Afterburner yellow
Cosmic black
Turbo red
Stellar white

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity10.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Range211-323
Charging Time3 Hours
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comparison with similar bikes

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
Birla DMG
Joy e-bike Beast
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Hurricane
Birla DMS
Birla V6
Maruthisan Racer
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Range
323 km
Range
323 km
Range
150 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
120 km
Motor Power
30 kW
Motor Power
30 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

View all Ultraviolette Bikes

