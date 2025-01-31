Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

When compared to the standard F77, the SuperStreet is definitely more comfortable. This is because of the new riding triangle that does not put so much pressure on the body of the rider. It is fairly relaxed with a hint of sportiness in case the rider wants to have fun. The handlebar itself is 85 mm taller and 30 mm wider that helps in taking the weight off the rider.

Yes, the F77 SuperStreet is a corner carver just like the standard version. We got to ride the motorcycle on a go-kart track where it proved to be quite fun in corners. The new handlebar certainly provides enough leverage to the rider so that he or she can follow the line on the track. Ultraviolette has not made any changes to the suspension setup, they did try to retune it but eventually landed on the same suspension settings that are being offered on the F77. The rider can still feel the weight of the motorcycle when removing the stand and at parking speeds.