The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is competitively priced at ₹2.99 lakh for the standard variant and ₹3.99 lakh for the Recon version. This introductory pricing is applicable to the first 1,000 customers, making it an attractive offer for electric motorcycle enthusiasts. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, a sleek and advanced electric motorcycle, signifies a remarkable evolution in performance and technology for the famed Indian manufacturer. Launched in 2024, this electric bike is designed for those who seek both speed and sustainability without compromising on style. With its robust features and innovative design, the F77 Mach 2 stands out as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle segment.

Introduction

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, a sleek and advanced electric motorcycle, signifies a remarkable evolution in performance and technology for the famed Indian manufacturer. Launched in 2024, this electric bike is designed for those who seek both speed and sustainability without compromising on style. With its robust features and innovative design, the F77 Mach 2 stands out as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle segment.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price:

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is competitively priced at ₹2.99 lakh for the standard variant and ₹3.99 lakh for the Recon version. This introductory pricing is applicable to the first 1,000 customers, making it an attractive offer for electric motorcycle enthusiasts. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched?

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was officially launched on April 24, 2024. This launch marked a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Gen 1 F77, incorporating a range of enhancements in performance as well as aesthetic appeal.

How many variants and colour options of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 are available?

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in two primary variants: 1. Standard (STD): Priced at ₹2.99 Lakhs2. Recon: Priced at ₹3.99 Lakhs. In addition to the variants, the F77 Mach 2 offers a plethora of colour choices to cater to individual tastes. The motorcycle can be customised in several vibrant colours including:- Lighting Blue- Asteroid Grey- Turbo Red- Afterburner Yellow- Stealth Grey- Cosmic Black- Plasma Red- Supersonic Silver- Stellar WhiteThis variety gives customers the opportunity to personalise their ride according to their style preferences.

What features are available in the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2?

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 boasts an impressive array of features that enhance its appeal. Key features include three Riding Modes which are Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. These provide flexibility and adaptability to the rider's preferences. Violet AI is an in-house developed operating system that computes over 3,000 data points per second to optimise the riding experience, suggesting the best modes based on riding style. Dynamic Regen and Traction Control offer elevated control and safety, providing 10 levels of regeneration and 4 levels of traction management. The bike brings a digital instrument console featuring a modern user interface and improved readability with options for different display themes.

What is the battery and range of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2?

Equipped with a powerful 10.3 kWh battery pack, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offers a commendable range of up to 211 km under IDC norms for the standard variant, while the Recon variant can achieve an extraordinary 323 km. This extended range makes it practical for both daily commutes and longer rides. Furthermore, charging options are versatile, with a standard charger and a boost charger available. The Supernova charger allows for quick charging, enabling the bike to be topped from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just one hour, ensuring minimal downtime for the rider.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2?

The bike maintains adequate ground clearance, allowing for better handling over diverse terrain. Weighing in at approximately 197 kg (kerb), the F77 Mach 2 combines a sturdy build with sleek design elements, which contributes to its stability on the road. The seat height is 800 mm.

What does the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 rival in its segment?

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 competes with various electric motorcycles in the burgeoning EV segment. Its primary rivals include the Revolt RV400,