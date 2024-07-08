F77 Mach 2PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsEMINewsVideos
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right View
View all Images

ULTRAVIOLETTE F77 Mach 2

Launched in Apr 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
F77 Mach 2 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 112.5 kmph

F77 Mach 2: 155.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 161.0 km

F77 Mach 2: 267.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.53 hrs

F77 Mach 2: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 5.13 kwh

F77 Mach 2: 7.1 - 10.3 kwh

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Latest Update

Latest News:

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes these EV siblings different?
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets year-end benefits of ₹14,000, prices to be hiked from 1st January

Introduction

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, a sleek and advanced electric motorcycle, signifies a remarkable evolution in performance and technology for the famed Indian manufacturer. Launched in 2024, this electric bike is designed for those who seek both speed and sustainability without compromising on style. With its robust features and innovative design, the F77 Mach 2 stands out as a trailblazer in the electric vehicle segment.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price:

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is competitively priced at 2.99 lakh for the standard variant and 3.99 lakh for the Recon version. This introductory pricing is applicable to the first 1,000 customers, making it an attractive offer for electric motorcycle enthusiasts. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

When was the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched?

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Variants
2 Variants Available
F77 Mach 2 STD₹2.99 Lakhs*
27 kW
155 kmph
211 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Mono & Dual channe
F77 Mach 2 Recon₹3.99 Lakhs*
155 kmph
323 km
Battery Capacity: 10.3 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Mono & Dual channe
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

Ultraviolette introduced India’s first performance motorcycle in 2022 with the F77 and the bike has received its first comprehensive update in the form of the new F77 Mach 2. The bike carries over its existing tech but gets a whole lot better and even more relevant for new and existing buyers including a price revision. So what exactly is the F77 Mach 2 and why should you consider one? We rode the bike briefly in the hills of Melagiri in Tamil Nadu and here’s what we found out.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Images

23 images
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Colours

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Cosmic black
Supersonic silver
Turbo red
Asteroid grey
Lightning blue
Plasma red
Stealth grey
Afterburner yellow
Stellar white

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications and Features

Max Power27 kW
Battery Capacity7.1-10.3 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque90-100 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Range211-323 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed155 kmph
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Videos

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review: Evolution done right
8 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
27 kW | 155 kmph | 211 km
₹ 2.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
27 kW | 155 kmph | 211 km
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Recon
155 kmph | 323 km
₹3.99 Lakhs*
EMI ₹4660.28/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
PERFORMANCE IS AWESOME
Good looking and best for city rides and the suspension was very good and the comfort is awesome i suggest the bike for my friends By: MOHNISH (Apr 7, 2025)
Read Full Review

