Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Soneswar starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Soneswar starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy dealers and showrooms in Soneswar for best offers. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price breakup in Soneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy eZy LA 48V ₹ 31,880