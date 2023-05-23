Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Purulia starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price in Purulia starts from Rs. 31,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy dealers and showrooms in Purulia for best offers. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy on road price breakup in Purulia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy eZy LA 48V ₹ 31,880