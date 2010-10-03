hamburger icon
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Front Right View
1/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Handlebar View
2/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Headlight View
3/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Storage Space View
4/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Taillight View
5/6
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Controller Buttion View
6/6

Ujaas Energy eSpa Li STD

58,236*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
eSpa Li STD

eSpa Li STD Prices

The eSpa Li STD, is priced at ₹58,236 (ex-showroom).

eSpa Li STD Range

The eSpa Li STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eSpa Li STD Colours

The eSpa Li STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, White.

eSpa Li STD Battery & Range

eSpa Li STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eSpa Li STD include the Tunwal Mini Lithino priced ₹54.99 Thousands and the Lectrix LXS priced ₹55 Thousands.

eSpa Li STD Specs & Features

The eSpa Li STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ujaas Energy eSpa Li STD Price

eSpa Li STD

₹ 58,236*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,880
Insurance
3,356
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,236
EMI@1,252/mo
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li other Variants

eSpa Li eSpa Li 60V

₹ 54,880*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,880
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,880
EMI@1,180/mo
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Alternatives

Tunwal Mini Lithino

Tunwal Mini Lithino

54,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivsMini Lithino
Lectrix LXS

Lectrix LXS

54,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivsLXS
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivsWynn
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivsSpectra
Ujaas Energy eGo Li

Ujaas Energy eGo Li

53,880Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivseGo Li
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
eSpa LivsO3

