Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price in Pratapgarh Rajasthan starts from Rs. 54,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price in Pratapgarh Rajasthan starts from Rs. 54,880. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li dealers and showrooms in Pratapgarh Rajasthan for best offers. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price breakup in Pratapgarh Rajasthan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li eSpa Li 60V ₹ 54,880