Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price in Karunagappally starts from Rs. 66,020. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price in Karunagappally starts from Rs. 66,020. Visit your nearest Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li dealers and showrooms in Karunagappally for best offers. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li on road price breakup in Karunagappally includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li eSpa Li 60V ₹ 66,020