Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 On Road Price in Surat

56,880 - 70,224*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ujaas eGo T3 Price in Surat

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 59,720. The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 top variant goes up to Rs. 70,220 in Surat. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 LA 72V₹ 59,720
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 Li 60V₹ 70,220
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹ 59,724*On-Road Price
100 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,724
On-Road Price in Surat
59,724
EMI@1,284/mo
eGo T3 Li 60V
₹ 70,224*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km/charge
View breakup

