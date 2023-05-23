HT Auto
HomeNew BikesUjaas EnergyUjaas eGo T3On Road Price in Kanjirapally

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 On Road Price in Kanjirapally

1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
56,880 - 70,224*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Ujaas eGo T3 on Road Price in Kanjirapally

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 on road price in Kanjirapally starts from Rs. 59,720. The on road price for Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 top variant goes up to Rs. 70,220 in Kanjirapally. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 LA 72V₹ 59,720
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 eGo T3 Li 60V₹ 70,220
...Read More

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Variant Wise Price List

eGo T3 LA 72V
₹ 59,724*On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,724
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kanjirapally)
59,724
EMI@1,284/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
View breakup

Trending Ujaas Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ujaas Energy Bikes

    Trending Ujaas Energy Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ujaas Energy Bikes

      Latest Bikes

      Simple Energy One

      Simple Energy One

      1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yulu Wynn

      Yulu Wynn

      55,555* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      KTM 390 Adventure X

      KTM 390 Adventure X

      2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha Aerox 155

      Yamaha Aerox 155

      1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers

      Trending Bikes

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      77,500 - 86,437*
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes

      Suzuki SV650

      Suzuki SV650

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Triumph Bonneville 700

      Triumph Bonneville 700

      5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Yamaha XSR155

      Yamaha XSR155

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      LML Star

      LML Star

      1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli TRK800

      Benelli TRK800

      8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli Leoncino 800

      Benelli Leoncino 800

      8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details