TVS XL100 on road price in Wani starts from Rs. 53,160.
The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 62,960 in Wani.
The lowest price model is TVS XL100
The lowest price model is TVS XL100 Comfort and the most priced model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start.
TVS XL100 on road price breakup in Wani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS XL100 is mainly compared to Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Wani, Essel Energy GET 1 which starts at Rs. 37,500 in Wani and Detel EV Easy Plus starting at Rs. 39,999 in Wani.
Variants On-Road Price TVS XL100 Comfort ₹ 53,160 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ₹ 56,010 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start ₹ 62,960
