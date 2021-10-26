Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS XL100 on road price in Piravom starts from Rs. 56,510.
The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 63,800 in Piravom.
The lowest price model is TVS XL100
The lowest price model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty and the most priced model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition.
TVS XL100 on road price breakup in Piravom includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS XL100 is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Piravom, Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Piravom and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Piravom.
Variants On-Road Price TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ₹ 56,510 TVS XL100 Comfort ₹ 54,240 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start ₹ 64,360 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition ₹ 63,800
