TVS XL100 On Road Price in Nellore

53,831 - 67,218*
*On-Road Price
Nellore
XL100 Price in Nellore

TVS XL100 on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 56,510. The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 66,120 in Nellore. The lowest price model is TVS XL100

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty₹ 56,510
TVS XL100 Comfort₹ 53,830
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start₹ 64,580
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition₹ 66,120
TVS XL100 Variant Wise Price List in Nellore

Heavy Duty
₹ 56,506*On-Road Price
99.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,785
RTO
5,101
Insurance
5,340
Accessories Charges
3,280
On-Road Price in Nellore
56,506
Comfort
₹ 53,831*On-Road Price
99.7 cc
TVS XL100 News

TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
26 Oct 2021
The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
26 Feb 2024
Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
Logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp are seen at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
TVS Mobility joins Mitsubishi for 300 crore joint venture in India
19 Feb 2024
Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
19 Feb 2024
