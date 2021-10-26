Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS XL100 on road price in Jhabua starts from Rs. 56,830.
The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 67,120 in Jhabua.
The lowest price model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty and the most priced model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition.
TVS XL100 on road price breakup in Jhabua includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS XL100 is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Jhabua, Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Jhabua and Tunwal Elektrika 60 starting at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Jhabua.
Variants On-Road Price TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ₹ 56,830 TVS XL100 Comfort ₹ 54,620 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start ₹ 64,570 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition ₹ 67,120
