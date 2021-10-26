Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS XL100 on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 54,920.
The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 65,040 in Durgapur.
The lowest price model is TVS XL100
TVS XL100 on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 54,920.
The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 65,040 in Durgapur.
The lowest price model is TVS XL100 Comfort and the most priced model is TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Special Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS XL100 dealers and showrooms in Durgapur for best offers.
TVS XL100 on road price breakup in Durgapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS XL100 is mainly compared to Geliose Hope which starts at Rs. 46,999 in Durgapur, Essel Energy GET 1 which starts at Rs. 37,500 in Durgapur and Detel EV Easy Plus starting at Rs. 39,999 in Durgapur.
Variants On-Road Price TVS XL100 Comfort ₹ 54,920 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ₹ 57,730 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start ₹ 63,840 TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Special Edition ₹ 65,040
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price