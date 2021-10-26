Saved Articles

TVS XL100 On Road Price in Dharmavaram

53,831 - 67,530*
Dharmavaram
XL100 Price in Dharmavaram

TVS XL100 on road price in Dharmavaram starts from Rs. 56,510. The on road price for TVS XL100 top variant goes up to Rs. 67,530 in Dharmavaram. The lowest price model is TVS XL100

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty₹ 56,510
TVS XL100 Comfort₹ 53,830
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start₹ 64,580
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition₹ 67,530
TVS XL100 Variant Wise Price List in Dharmavaram

Heavy Duty
₹ 56,506*On-Road Price
99.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,785
RTO
3,851
Insurance
5,340
Accessories Charges
4,530
On-Road Price in Dharmavaram
56,506
EMI@1,215/mo
Comfort
₹ 53,831*On-Road Price
99.7 cc
TVS XL100 Alternatives

Okinawa Dual

Okinawa Dual

58,992 - 83,000
Dual Price in Dharmavaram
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999 Onwards
Hope Price in Dharmavaram
Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60

0.65 Lakhs
Elektrika 60 Price in Dharmavaram
Techo Electra Saathi

Techo Electra Saathi

57,697
Saathi Price in Dharmavaram

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS XL100 News

TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
26 Oct 2021
TVS is aiming to boost its effort of developing electric and connected technologies with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore.
TVS to invest 5,000 crore towards new technologies, focus on clean mobility
4 Feb 2024
Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
2 Feb 2024
Harith Noah won in the Rally 2 Class of the 2024 Dakar Rally, and finished at P11, the best-ever finish for any Indian
Harith Noah becomes first Indian to win at Dakar Rally, takes victory in Rally 2 Class
19 Jan 2024
The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
16 Jan 2024
TVS Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki GSX-S1000

12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
