Launched in Jan 2016
Category Average: 99.7 cc
XL100: 99.7 cc
Category Average: 65.0 kmpl
XL100: 65 kmpl
Category Average: 4.35 ps
XL100: 4.35 ps
Category Average: 38.0 kmph
XL100: 65.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|4.35 PS
|Body Type
|Moped
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|99.7 cc
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
TVS XL100
₹45,999*
₹58,992*
₹46,999*
Length
1895 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
|Currently viewing
|XL100 vs Dual
|XL100 vs Hope
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating