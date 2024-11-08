HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TVS XL100 Front Right View
View all Images

TVS XL100

Launched in Jan 2016

4.7
3 Reviews
₹45,999 - 61,605**Ex-showroom price
XL100 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 99.7 cc

XL100: 99.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 65.0 kmpl

XL100: 65 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 4.35 ps

XL100: 4.35 ps

Speed

Category Average: 38.0 kmph

XL100: 65.0 kmph

About TVS XL100

Latest Update

  • TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
  • TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season

    • TVS XL100 Price:

    TVS XL100 Price: TVS XL100 is priced between Rs. 45,999 - 61,605 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    TVS XL100 Variants
    TVS XL100 price starts at ₹ 45,999 and goes up to ₹ 61,605 (Ex-showroom). TVS XL100 comes in 4 Variants Available
    4 Variants Available
    Heavy Duty₹45,999*
    99.7 cc
    58 kmph
    Body Graphics
    Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition₹49,249*
    99.7 cc
    58 kmph
    Body Graphics
    Heavy Duty i Touch Start₹58,305*
    99.7 cc
    58 kmph
    Body Graphics
    Comfort i-Touch Start₹61,605*
    99.7 cc
    58 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS XL100 Images

    27 images
    TVS XL100 Colours

    TVS XL100 is available in the 12 Colours in India.

    Black
    Sparkling silver
    Red black
    Grey black
    Red
    Blue
    Coral silk
    Mint blue
    Green
    Luster gold
    Mineral purple
    Beaver brown

    TVS XL100 Specifications and Features

    Max Power4.35 PS
    Body TypeMoped
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage65 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine99.7 cc
    Max Speed65 kmph
    TVS XL100 comparison with similar bikes

    TVS XL100
    Okinawa Dual
    Geliose Hope
    ₹45,999*
    ₹58,992*
    ₹46,999*
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    Popular TVS Bikes

    TVS XL100 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Heavy Duty
    4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm | 58 kmph | 220 km
    ₹ 45,999*
    TVS XL100 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Best for load and look
    Best for load and look
The TVS XL 100 is a popular entry-level moped valued for its utilitarian design and affordability. Its simple, no-frills appearance prioritizes functionality, making it suitable for both rural and urban commutes. With a lightweight frame and easy handling, it ensures a smooth riding experience, especially for short trips. Powered by a 99.7cc engine, it provides sufficient performance for everyday use, reaching a top speed of approximately 60 km/h. Its impressive mileage of around 60-70 km/l makes it highly fuel-efficient and economical. Overall, the TVS XL 100 is a practical and cost-effective option for basic transportation needs.By: Abhi (Nov 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect driving
    Perfect driving
It is so nice and comfortable while driving and carrying any materials to transport from one place to another place By: Jai (Aug 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Heavy duty life partner
    Heavy duty life partner
Tvs excel 100 heavy duty looks is impressive it was very usefully for old age and loading also business service is good milage also good all are awesome performance are good? By: Ahsan (Jul 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review

