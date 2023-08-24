XPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
TVS X Front View
View all Images

TVS X

Launched in Aug 2023

₹2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
X Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 95.73 kmph

X: 105.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 164.23 km

X: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.57 hrs

X: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.26 kwh

X: 4.44 kwh

About TVS X

TVS X Variants
TVS X price starts at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹2.5 Lakhs*
105 Kmph
140 Km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Geo Fencing
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 3.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS X Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

TVS X Images

4 images
TVS X Colours

TVS X is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red

TVS X Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4.44 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range140 km
Charging Time4 Hours
TVS X comparison with similar bikes

TVS X
Ather Energy 450x
Maruthisan MS 3.0
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Range
140 Km
Range
161 km
Range
140-160 km
Motor Power
11000 W
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAJWA AUTOMOTIVES PRIVATE LIMITED
51-A &Amp; 52-East Krishna Nagar, Main Jagatpuri Road, Shahdara, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9910730008
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
954/E, 100 Foota Road, Babarpur Extn. Shahadra, Delhi 110032
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
DYNAMIC MOTORS PVT LTD
C-3 Milap Nagar Old Pankha Road, Nr. - Himalaya Sagar Sbi Bank, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
+91 - 7290041357
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-314, Main Road, Mandoli Chungi Extn, Delhi 110093
+91 - 9318436799
TVS X Videos

TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS X EMI

Select Variant:
STD
105 Kmph | 140 Km
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*
STD
105 Kmph | 140 Km
₹2.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3896.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Scooterss
Scooters Under 3 Lakhs
