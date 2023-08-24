Launched in Aug 2023
Category Average: 95.73 kmph
X: 105.0 kmph
Category Average: 164.23 km
X: 140.0 km
Category Average: 4.57 hrs
X: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.26 kwh
X: 4.44 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|4.44 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|140 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
TVS X
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Range
140 Km
Range
161 km
Range
140-160 km
Motor Power
11000 W
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|X vs 450x
|X vs MS 3.0
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price