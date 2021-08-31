TVS Star City Plus on road price in Poonch starts from Rs. 79,980. The on road price for TVS Star City Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 82,820 in Poonch. The lowest price TVS Star City Plus on road price in Poonch starts from Rs. 79,980. The on road price for TVS Star City Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 82,820 in Poonch. The lowest price model is TVS Star City Plus ES Drum and the most priced model is TVS Star City Plus ES Disc. Visit your nearest TVS Star City Plus dealers and showrooms in Poonch for best offers. TVS Star City Plus on road price breakup in Poonch includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Star City Plus ES Drum ₹ 79,980 TVS Star City Plus ES Disc ₹ 82,820