TVS Sport Self Start-ES Plus

66,694
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Sport Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Sport specs and features

Sport Self Start-ES Plus

Sport Self Start-ES Plus Prices

The Sport Self Start-ES Plus, is listed at ₹66,694 (ex-showroom).

Sport Self Start-ES Plus Mileage

All variants of the Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sport Self Start-ES Plus Colours

The Sport Self Start-ES Plus is available in 8 colour options: All Black, All Black, All Grey, All Red, Black Blue, Black Red, Metallic Blue, White Purple.

Sport Self Start-ES Plus Engine and Transmission

The Sport Self Start-ES Plus is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Sport Self Start-ES Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj CT110 priced ₹67.28 Thousands or the Bajaj Platina 100 priced ₹65.41 Thousands.

Sport Self Start-ES Plus Specs & Features

The Sport Self Start-ES Plus has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Sport Self Start-ES Plus Price

Sport Self Start-ES Plus

₹ 66,694*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,100
RTO
3,426
Insurance
6,168
On-Road Price in Delhi
66,694
EMI@1,434/mo
Close

TVS Sport Self Start-ES Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
1950 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
705 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injection, Air Cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil Damped
Rear Suspension
5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
TVS Sport Self Start-ES Plus EMI
EMI1,290 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
60,024
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
60,024
Interest Amount
17,385
Payable Amount
77,409

TVS Sport other Variants

Sport Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels

₹ 64,536*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,100
RTO
3,306
Insurance
6,130
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,536
EMI@1,387/mo
Close

view all specs and features

