TVS Sport Self Start-ES Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Fuel Capacity 10 L Length 1950 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Wheelbase 1236 mm Height 1080 mm Kerb Weight 112 kg Saddle Height 790 mm Width 705 mm Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm Front Brake Diameter 130 mm Tyre Size Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17 Rear Brake Diameter 110 mm Front Brake Drum Wheels Type Alloy Tyre Type Tube Rear Brake Drum Mileage and Performance Max Speed 90 kmph Engine and Transmission Max Power 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm Stroke 48.8 mm Max Torque 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Manual Drive Type Chain Drive Displacement 109.7 cc Fuel Type Petrol Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injection, Air Cooled Spark Ignition Engine Clutch Wet-Multi Plate Type Cooling System Air Cooled No Of Cylinders 1 Starting Kick and Self Start Valve Per Cylinder 2 Gear Box 4 Speed Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Emission Type bs6-2.0 Bore 53.5 mm Chassis and Suspension Front Suspension Telescopic Oil Damped Rear Suspension 5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber Features and Safety Tripmeter Digital Seat Type Single Speedometer Analogue Console Analogue Odometer Analogue Fuel Gauge Analog Pass Switch Yes Instrument Console Analogue Passenger Footrest Yes Electricals Battery Capacity 12V / 4 Ah Tail Light Bulb Turn Signal Lamp Bulb Low Fuel Indicator Yes Headlight Halogen