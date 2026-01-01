|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Sport Self Start-ES Plus, is listed at ₹66,694 (ex-showroom).
The Sport Self Start-ES Plus is available in 8 colour options: All Black, All Black, All Grey, All Red, Black Blue, Black Red, Metallic Blue, White Purple.
The Sport Self Start-ES Plus is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj CT110 priced ₹67.28 Thousands or the Bajaj Platina 100 priced ₹65.41 Thousands.
The Sport Self Start-ES Plus has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.