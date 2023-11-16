Saved Articles

TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6

77,298*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Sport Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 Latest Updates

Sport falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 77,298. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 1950 mm
  • Max Power: 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
    TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 Price

    Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6
    ₹ 77,298*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,430
    RTO
    5,920
    Insurance
    5,306
    Accessories Charges
    1,642
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    77,298
    EMI@1,661/mo
    TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    1950 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Engine Oil
    1 L
    Height
    1080 mm
    Width
    705 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.0-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Max Power
    8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    ECU - Electronic Control Unit
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0 : 1
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Oil Damped
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Air Filter ( Paper Filter Element ), Gear Shift Pattern ( All Up ), Econometer
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Stepup Seat
    With Long Seat
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6 EMI
    EMI1,495 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    69,568
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    69,568
    Interest Amount
    20,149
    Payable Amount
    89,717

    TVS Sport other Variants

    Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
    ₹ 68,375*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    57,330
    RTO
    4,206
    Insurance
    5,197
    Accessories Charges
    1,642
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,375
    EMI@1,470/mo
    TVS Sport Alternatives

    Hero HF Deluxe

    Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S

    47,385 - 58,100
    Check latest Offers
    Sport vs HF Deluxe
    Bajaj Platina 100

    Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6

    46,816 - 65,952
    Check latest Offers
    Sport vs Platina 100
    TVS XL100

    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

    39,990 - 54,009
    Check latest Offers
    Sport vs XL100
    Bajaj CT110

    Bajaj CT110 X

    50,483 - 62,349
    Check latest Offers
    Sport vs CT110

