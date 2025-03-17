TVS Sport Looks might deceive an unassuming onlooker. Unlike the other commuter motorcycles, the TVS Sport is one that packs a punch.



TVS Sport Launch Dates:



TVS Sport Price:



There are two variants of the TVS Sport. TVS Sport Kick Start / Alloy Wheels priced at Rs. 59,431 TVS Sports Self Start / Alloy Wheels priced at Rs. 70,773 Kindly note, that all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



TVS Sport Design:



The Sport comes with a sporty look on an efficient bike. The headlamp gives a hint of that sporty look. The 3D logo on the tank as well as the urban-ish graphics sets it apart from the other commuters. TVS Sport comes in four colour variants with graphics to match. The available colours are Black Blue, Black Red, Mercury Grey and White Purple.



TVS Sport Dimension:



Apart from its comfortable stance, the TVS Sport is also known for its extra long seat and aluminium grab-rail. The 5-step adjustable hydraulic shocks in the rear ensure a smooth ride depending on the terrain. It also weighs in just 112 kilograms.



TVS Sport Features:



TVS Sport is equipped with ‘All Gear Electric Start’ which allows the rider to start the bike in any gear. The bike also features LED DRL according to the BS6 regulations. The ‘Econometer’ on this bike is patented technology and helps in getting the best mileage in its class.



TVS Sport Engine and Performance:



The 109.7cc single cylinder engine on TVS Sport can churn out 8.29 BHP and 8.7 Nm torque. The ETFi (Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection) technology is employed in getting better efficiency out of the bike. All this mated to a 4 speed gearbox.



TVS Sport Zest Mileage:



The ETFi technology gives a company claimed 15% increase in mileage. According to TVS, the Sport has won accolades for ‘Highest Fuel Efficiency’ on the Asia Book of Records. The Sport created a record for getting 110.12 kilometers a litre in the year 2020.



TVS Sport Rivals:



Although TVS Sport has created a record, it is not safe from rivals. The Hero HF 100, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Pro, Bajaj Platina, Honda CD 110 Dream and Bajaj CT 100 are the rivals to TVS Sport.