TVS Sport

4.3
10 Reviews
₹59,881 - 71,785**Ex-showroom price
Sport Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Sport: 109.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.02 kmpl

Sport: 70.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.51 ps

Sport: 8.19 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Sport: 90.0 kmph

View all Sport Specs and Features

About TVS Sport

Latest Update

  • Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?
  • Ducati XDiavel V4 sport cruiser unveiled with 170 hp

    • Read More
    TVS Sport Variants
    TVS Sport price starts at ₹ 59,881 and goes up to ₹ 71,785 (Ex-showroom). TVS Sport comes in Read More
    2 Variants Available
    Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels₹59,881*
    109.7 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels₹71,785*
    109.7 cc
    90 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4AH
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS Sport Images

    10 images
    View All Sport Images

    TVS Sport Colours

    TVS Sport is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    All black
    All grey
    All red
    Black blue
    Black red
    Metallic blue
    White purple

    TVS Sport Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.19 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage70.0 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine109.7 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    View all Sport specs and features

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BAJWA AUTOMOTIVES PRIVATE LIMITED
    51-A &Amp; 52-East Krishna Nagar, Main Jagatpuri Road, Shahdara, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9910730008
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    954/E, 100 Foota Road, Babarpur Extn. Shahadra, Delhi 110032
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    DYNAMIC MOTORS PVT LTD
    C-3 Milap Nagar Old Pankha Road, Nr. - Himalaya Sagar Sbi Bank, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 7290041357
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-314, Main Road, Mandoli Chungi Extn, Delhi 110093
    +91 - 9318436799
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    TVS Sport EMI

    Select Variant:
    Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
    109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    ₹ 59,881*
    Select Variant
    Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
    109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    ₹59,881*
    Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels
    109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    ₹71,785*
    EMI ₹1080/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    TVS Sport User Reviews & Ratings

    4.3
    10 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    5
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    Perfect for job person
    Nice bike with great mileage. I am totally happy with this bike?it affordable, has a better pickup, and offers great value for its price.By: Rajeev (Mar 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Family Star Bike
    The TVS Sport has a stylish look, and I really like its design. Its mileage is exceptionally good, making it a great choice for both young riders and family users. Overall, it's a very good bikeBy: Sam (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Mileage and stability is excellent
    Best in sport bike segment. Mileage is excellent and affordable price. If you are looking for a affordable price bike this would be great choice By: Sunil Krishnam (Nov 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    This bike is nice and good
    Good look nice bike verry good millage comfort bike engin capacity verry good 70 kilomitar par liter good milage By: Koushik majumdar (Sept 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Pocket friendly Bike
    It's a very good bike for beginners, middle age and who consider budget. Disc brake missing otherwise comfort and safety is fine. Look wise descent.By: Raj (Aug 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Fuel efficiency and affordable bike
    The TVS Sport is a good option for riders looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient commuter bikeExcellent mileage I found that mileage is of 65kmpl. Lightweight Makes for easy handling and maneuverability in traffic. Affordable price: A budget-friendly option for everyday commuting.I also found some disadvantagees of it like.Lower power: Not ideal for riders seeking high performance or top speed. Simpler design: May lack the features of some more expensive bikes.But ,Overall, the TVS Sport is a solid choice for riders who prioritize fuel efficiency and affordability. It's a great option for everyday commuting, especially in city conditions.?? By: Aditya Singh (Jun 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Highway millage is good
    This motorcycle offers excellent mileage and a robust build quality. Its engine performance is superior to that of Hero bikes, ensuring a better riding experience. Additionally, it provides a high level of comfort, all at a competitive price.By: Goldy (Jun 15, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    It's a family bike
    Most stylish bike with affordable price, it's suit for all kind of people. Good mileage, Green and red colour.., only missing is Digital meter with disc break.By: Arun (Jun 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    What a look amazing ?
    Amazing tvs bike...i have experience tvs bike performance good ? really my first bike is tvs my family member is tvs By: Ajay Kumar chhaganlal solanki (May 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Looks are great
    Best bike in this price range best in the market as well nice looking allover better in every prospect By: Harekrishna Majumdar (Apr 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

