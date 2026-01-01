hamburger icon
TVS Zest 110 Front View
1/18
TVS Zest 110 Front Left View
2/18
TVS Zest 110 Front Right View
3/18
TVS Zest 110 Right Side View
4/18
TVS Zest 110 Back View Mirror
5/18
TVS Zest 110 Brand Logo And Name
6/18

TVS Zest 110 SXC

87,692*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Zest 110 Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Zest 110 SXC

Zest 110 SXC Prices

The Zest 110 SXC, is listed at ₹87,692 (ex-showroom).

Zest 110 SXC Mileage

All variants of the Zest 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Zest 110 SXC Colours

The Zest 110 SXC is available in 6 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red, Pearl White, Purple, Turquoise Blue.

Zest 110 SXC Engine and Transmission

The Zest 110 SXC is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Zest 110 SXC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Zest 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Dio priced between ₹68.85 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands or the Honda Activa 6G priced between ₹74.37 Thousands - 87.69 Thousands.

Zest 110 SXC Specs & Features

The Zest 110 SXC has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

TVS Zest 110 SXC Price

Zest 110 SXC

₹ 87,692*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,500
RTO
6,040
Insurance
6,152
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,692
EMI@1,885/mo
Close

TVS Zest 110 SXC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
4.9 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm
Height
1139 mm
Additional Storage
19 L
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
660 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Rated Hydraulic Mono Shock

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
19 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
TVS SmartXonnect, ETFI Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
TVS Zest 110 SXC EMI
EMI1,696 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
78,922
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
78,922
Interest Amount
22,858
Payable Amount
1,01,780

TVS Zest 110 other Variants

Zest 110 Gloss

₹ 82,675*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,600
RTO
5,648
Insurance
6,427
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,675
EMI@1,777/mo
Close

Zest 110 Matte Series

₹ 84,434*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,200
RTO
5,776
Insurance
6,458
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,434
EMI@1,815/mo
View breakup

