TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Pratapgarh Rajasthan starts from Rs. 75,620. The on road price for TVS Scooty Zest top variant goes up to Rs. 77,810 in Pratapgarh Rajasthan. The lowest price TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Pratapgarh Rajasthan starts from Rs. 75,620. The on road price for TVS Scooty Zest top variant goes up to Rs. 77,810 in Pratapgarh Rajasthan. The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Zest Gloss and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series. Visit your nearest TVS Scooty Zest dealers and showrooms in Pratapgarh Rajasthan for best offers. TVS Scooty Zest on road price breakup in Pratapgarh Rajasthan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Zest Gloss ₹ 75,620 TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series ₹ 77,810