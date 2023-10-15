TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Pashchim Champaran starts from Rs. 74,160. The on road price for TVS Scooty Zest top variant goes up to Rs. 77,860 in Pashchim Champaran. The lowest price TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Pashchim Champaran starts from Rs. 74,160. The on road price for TVS Scooty Zest top variant goes up to Rs. 77,860 in Pashchim Champaran. The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Zest Gloss and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series. Visit your nearest TVS Scooty Zest dealers and showrooms in Pashchim Champaran for best offers. TVS Scooty Zest on road price breakup in Pashchim Champaran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Zest Gloss ₹ 74,160 TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series ₹ 77,860