TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 77,860. Visit your nearest TVS Scooty Zest on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 77,860. Visit your nearest TVS Scooty Zest dealers and showrooms in Bihar Sharif for best offers. TVS Scooty Zest on road price breakup in Bihar Sharif includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series ₹ 77,860 TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series ₹ 77,860