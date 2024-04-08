HT Auto
TVS Scooty Pep Plus On Road Price in Solan

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Front Right View
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Head Light
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Speedometer
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Seat
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Exhaust View
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Rear Tyre View
68,337 - 70,939*
*On-Road Price
Solan
Scooty Pep Plus Price in Solan

TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 68,340. The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 70,940 in Solan. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy₹ 68,340
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition₹ 70,940
...Read More

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Variant Wise Price List in Solan

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Glossy
₹ 68,337*On-Road Price
87.8 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,899
RTO
4,667
Insurance
5,271
Accessories Charges
1,500
On-Road Price in Solan
68,337
EMI@1,469/mo
View breakup

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Alternatives

Seeka Vatsal250

Seeka Vatsal250

72,910
Check Latest Offers
Vatsal250 Price in Solan
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Check Latest Offers
Dio Price in Solan
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check AE-8 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

70,838 - 82,738
Check Latest Offers
Pleasure Plus Price in Solan
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

66,700 - 78,900
Check Latest Offers
Destini 125 Price in Solan
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

69,684 - 78,517
Check Latest Offers
Xoom 110 Price in Solan

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

TVS News

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
8 Apr 2024
The TVS iQube gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much
TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now
5 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
TVS Motor Company registers its highest ever sales in FY 2023-24
2 Apr 2024
Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan - Chairman (IFQM), Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, Dilip Shanghvi and Soumitra Bhattacharya - CEO (IFQM) are the Board members of IFQM.
7 leading Indian companies launch Indian Foundation for Quality Management
20 Mar 2024
The TVS Asia One Make Championship is all set to go kick off at the Changi Circuit in Thailand with Round 1 scheduled this weekend
2024 TVS Asia One Make Championship set to kick off on March 15
14 Mar 2024
View all
  News

TVS Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
View all
 

