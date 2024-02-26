TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Pattambi starts from Rs. 69,010. The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 71,990 in Pattambi. The lowest price TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Pattambi starts from Rs. 69,010. The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 71,990 in Pattambi. The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition. Visit your nearest TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Pattambi for best offers. TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Pattambi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Pattambi, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 70,838 in Pattambi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Pattambi. Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 69,010 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 71,990