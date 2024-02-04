Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 65,030.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 70,940 in Paonta Sahib.
The
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 65,030.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 70,940 in Paonta Sahib.
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Paonta Sahib for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Paonta Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 58,900 in Paonta Sahib, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Paonta Sahib and Yulu Wynn starting at Rs. 55,555 in Paonta Sahib.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 65,030 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 70,940
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price