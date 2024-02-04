Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Nuzvid starts from Rs. 68,820.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 73,260 in Nuzvid.
The lowest price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Nuzvid starts from Rs. 68,820.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 73,260 in Nuzvid.
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Nuzvid for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Nuzvid includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 58,900 in Nuzvid, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Nuzvid and Yulu Wynn starting at Rs. 55,555 in Nuzvid.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 68,820 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 73,260
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price