TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 69,360.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 75,370 in Margao.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Margao for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Margao includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Margao, Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Margao and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Margao.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 69,360 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 75,370
