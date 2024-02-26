Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 68,340.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 67,600 in Kullu.
The lowest price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 68,340.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 67,600 in Kullu.
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Kullu for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Kullu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Kullu, Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 70,838 in Kullu and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kullu.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 68,340 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 67,600
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price