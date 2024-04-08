TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 72,300.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 75,010 in Khargone.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Khargone for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Khargone includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Khargone, Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Khargone and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Khargone.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 72,300 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 75,010
