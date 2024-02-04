Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTVSScooty Pep PlusOn Road Price in Cuddalore

TVS Scooty Pep Plus On Road Price in Cuddalore

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
66,772 - 68,767*
*On-Road Price
Cuddalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Scooty Pep Plus Price in Cuddalore

TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Cuddalore starts from Rs. 66,770. The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 68,770 in Cuddalore. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy₹ 66,770
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition₹ 68,770
...Read More

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Variant Wise Price List in Cuddalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Glossy
₹ 66,772*On-Road Price
87.8 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,910
RTO
5,473
Insurance
5,389
On-Road Price in Cuddalore
66,772
EMI@1,435/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
View breakup

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

58,900 - 69,900
Check Latest Offers
Pleasure Plus Price in Cuddalore
TVS Scooty Zest

TVS Scooty Zest

58,460 - 70,288
Check Latest Offers
Scooty Zest Price in Cuddalore
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Cuddalore
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Cuddalore
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Cuddalore
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
Check Latest Offers
BattRE Electric LoEV Price in Cuddalore

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

TVS News

TVS is aiming to boost its effort of developing electric and connected technologies with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore.
TVS to invest 5,000 crore towards new technologies, focus on clean mobility
4 Feb 2024
Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
2 Feb 2024
Harith Noah won in the Rally 2 Class of the 2024 Dakar Rally, and finished at P11, the best-ever finish for any Indian
Harith Noah becomes first Indian to win at Dakar Rally, takes victory in Rally 2 Class
19 Jan 2024
The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
16 Jan 2024
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
11 Jan 2024
View all
  News

TVS Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki GSX-S1000

12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details