Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 68,670.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 71,850 in Amravati.
The lowest price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 68,670.
The on road price for TVS Scooty Pep Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 71,850 in Amravati.
The lowest price model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy and the most priced model is TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition.
Visit your nearest
TVS Scooty Pep Plus dealers and showrooms in Amravati for best offers.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus on road price breakup in Amravati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is mainly compared to TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Amravati, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Amravati and Ampere Magnus starting at Rs. 49,999 in Amravati.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Scooty Pep Plus Glossy ₹ 68,670 TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition ₹ 71,850
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price