Ronin falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Ronin SS-Magma Red in Delhi is Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of SS-Magma Red is 14 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 14 L
Length: 2040 mm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC