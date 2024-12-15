HT Auto

TVS Ronin SS-Magma Red

TVS Ronin Front Right Side
TVS Ronin Left Side View
TVS Ronin Rear Right Side
TVS Ronin Rear View
TVS Ronin Engine
TVS Ronin Front Break View
1.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Ronin Key Specs
Engine225.9 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Ronin specs and features

Ronin SS-Magma Red Latest Updates

Ronin falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Ronin SS-Magma Red in Delhi is Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of SS-Magma Red is

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 2040 mm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    ...Read More

    TVS Ronin SS-Magma Red Price

    SS-Magma Red
    ₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,37,500
    RTO
    11,000
    Insurance
    11,002
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,59,502
    EMI@3,428/mo
    TVS Ronin SS-Magma Red Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    181 mm
    Length
    2040 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Height
    1170 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    805 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke Alloy Wheels
    Max Speed
    120 kmph
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Max Torque
    19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    225.9 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    Clutch
    Assist & Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    66 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Front Suspension
    41 mm USD
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    TVS Ronin SS-Magma Red EMI
    EMI3,085 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,43,551
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,43,551
    Interest Amount
    41,577
    Payable Amount
    1,85,128

    TVS Ronin other Variants

    SS-Lighting Black
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,35,000
    RTO
    10,800
    Insurance
    10,960
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,56,760
    EMI@3,369/mo
    DS
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    TD Special Edition
    ₹1.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    View more Variants

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      TVS Retron

      1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      TVS ADV

      1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      TVS XL EV

      60,000 - 70,000*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      TVS Creon

      1.2 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  TVS Bikes

