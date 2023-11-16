Saved Articles

TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel

1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Ronin Key Specs
Engine225.9 cc
Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Latest Updates

Ronin falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.65 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    • ...Read More

    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Price

    Single Tone - Single Channel
    ₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,49,000
    RTO
    12,020
    Insurance
    4,260
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,65,280
    EMI@3,553/mo
    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Frame
    Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Width
    805 mm
    Length
    2040 mm
    Height
    1170 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Ground Clearance
    181 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Top Speed
    120 kmph
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    Displacement
    225.9 cc
    Max Torque
    19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Assist & Slipper Clutch
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Bore
    66 mm
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Compression Ratio
    10:14:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Peak Power
    20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Transmission
    Manual
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Front Suspension
    41 mm USD
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Techometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Additional Features
    ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Gear Shift Assist
    Distance to Empty Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    TFT
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Single
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel EMI
    EMI3,197 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,48,752
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,48,752
    Interest Amount
    43,084
    Payable Amount
    1,91,836

    TVS Ronin other Variants

    Dual Tone - Single Channel
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,56,500
    RTO
    12,520
    Insurance
    4,460
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,73,480
    EMI@3,729/mo
