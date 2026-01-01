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TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom

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1.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Raider specs and features

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Prices

The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom, is listed at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Mileage

All variants of the Raider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Colours

The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Iron Man, Striking Red, Wicked Black, Deadpool, Forza Blue, Nardo Grey, Wolverine, Black Panther.

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Engine and Transmission

The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Raider's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Specs & Features

The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Price

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,320
RTO
7,625
Insurance
6,574
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,519
EMI@2,354/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Height
1028 mm
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
785 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
1 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air and Oil Cooled Single Cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom EMI
EMI2,119 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,567
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,567
Interest Amount
28,548
Payable Amount
1,27,115

TVS Raider other Variants

Raider Drum

₹ 95,526*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,860
RTO
6,560
Insurance
6,106
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,526
EMI@2,053/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Raider Single Seat

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,470
RTO
7,008
Insurance
6,213
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,691
EMI@2,186/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider Split Seat

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,520
RTO
7,332
Insurance
6,290
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,142
EMI@2,281/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider iGo

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,520
RTO
7,332
Insurance
6,290
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,142
EMI@2,281/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider Super Squad Edition

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,520
RTO
7,412
Insurance
6,309
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,241
EMI@2,305/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider raidersuper-squad-edition-doctor-doom

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,320
RTO
7,625
Insurance
6,574
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,519
EMI@2,354/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider SXC Dual Disc

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,725
RTO
9,697
Insurance
6,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,780
EMI@2,424/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider TFT Dual Disc

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,550
RTO
9,846
Insurance
6,393
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,789
EMI@2,467/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Raider Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Raidervs Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
+3
RaidervsPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
RaidervsFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
RaidervsXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
+1
RaidervsPulsar N125
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
RaidervsRorr Evo

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