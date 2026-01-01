|Engine
|124.8 cc
The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom, is listed at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Raider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Iron Man, Striking Red, Wicked Black, Deadpool, Forza Blue, Nardo Grey, Wolverine, Black Panther.
The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.
In the Raider's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.
The Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.