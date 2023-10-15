TVS Raider on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 98,570. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Lahaul And Spiti. The lowest TVS Raider on road price in Lahaul And Spiti starts from Rs. 98,570. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Lahaul And Spiti. The lowest price model is TVS Raider Drum and the most priced model is TVS Raider Single Seat. Visit your nearest TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in Lahaul And Spiti for best offers. TVS Raider on road price breakup in Lahaul And Spiti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Drum ₹ 98,570 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.09 Lakhs