TVS Raider iGo

4 out of 5
TVS Raider Front Right
TVS Raider Left
TVS Raider Rear
TVS Raider Rear Left
TVS Raider Rear Right
TVS Raider Right
4 out of 5
1.14 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
Power11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed99 kmph
Raider iGo Latest Updates

Raider falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Raider iGo in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of iGo is 10 L

  Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  Length: 2070 mm
  Max Power: 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
  Engine Type: Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    TVS Raider iGo Price

    iGo
    ₹1.14 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    98,389
    RTO
    9,371
    Insurance
    6,485
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,14,245
    EMI@2,456/mo
    TVS Raider iGo Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Wheelbase
    1326 mm
    Height
    1028 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Drum
    Range
    570 km
    Max Speed
    99 kmph
    Max Power
    11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    55.5 mm
    Max Torque
    11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet - Multi plate type
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Chassis
    Single Cradle Tubular Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V/ 4 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Raider iGo EMI
    EMI2,210 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5% interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,02,820
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,02,820
    Interest Amount
    29,780
    Payable Amount
    1,32,600

    TVS Raider other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 99,385 On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,869
    RTO
    8,290
    Insurance
    6,226
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    99,385
    EMI@2,136/mo
    Single Seat
    ₹1.10 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Split Seat
    124.8 cc
    SmartXonnect
    ₹1.19 Lakhs On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    View more Variants

